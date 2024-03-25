International Women’s Day concludes at Steel Club

March 25, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The International Women’s Day celebrations at the Steel Club in Ukkunagaram concluded here on Monday. Steel Club director (personnel) S.C. Pandey and chief patron Abha Pandey inaugurated the celebrations.

Mr. Pandey said that Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL), with 400 women employees, contributed to the development of the company. The women employees, who are 68% executives and 32% non-executives, have a friendly work environment. Kantimohanti Padma, a social activist, while delivering a talk on women empowerment, said that it is worth noting to see women empowerment in all walks of life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT