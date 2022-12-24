International passengers to be screened at Visakhapatnam airport from today

December 24, 2022 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Authorities are gearing up for random testing of passengers in accordance with the guidelines for international arrivals, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India, at Visakhapatnam International Airport with effect from Saturday (December 24).

There is only one international flight being operated from Vizag at present, as the Malaysia and Dubai flights, which were cancelled during the earlier wave, are yet to be revived. However, international passengers continue to arrive at the Vizag airport via Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other airports.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases reported in some countries across the world has prompted the Ministry to revise the guidelines for international arrivals.

“We are already conducting thermal scanning of passengers. We have to take samples of 2% of the international passengers and send them for testing as per the revised guidelines, which will be implemented from tomorrow morning. International passengers coming through other airports will be scanned at their point of entry,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said on Friday.

All travellers should be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. They should adopt all precautionary measures like wearing masks during travel. Passengers having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel should be isolated and segregated from other passengers and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials at the airport. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.

A sub-section (2% of the total passengers on the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. Such travellers on each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). Their samples should be collected, and they shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter. If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. Such persons shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocols.

The guidelines also mandate all travellers to self-monitor their health post arrival also, and to report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms.

Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per laid down protocols.