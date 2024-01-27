ADVERTISEMENT

International Customs Day celebrated in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Customs contributed revenue of ₹15,990.62 crore to the national exchequer in 2022-23 financial year, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Custom House, Visakhapatnam celebrated International Customs Day at the VMRDA Childrens Arena here on Saturday, according to the Customs officials here.

Importers, exporters, Custom House agents, custodians of various CFSs, ports and representatives of several Public Sector Enterprises, and other stakeholders attended the event.

International Customs Day is celebrated under the aegis of Belgium-based World Customs Organisation (WCO) all over the world on January 26. But, in India, it is celebrated on next day (January 27) as 26th January happens to be the Republic Day. The WCO has 180 Customs Administrations as members worldwide. The 2024 theme is “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar attended as the chief guest. Visakhapatnam Port Authority deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey and Customs Chief Commissioner (Vizag GST & Customs Zone) Sanjay Pant were guests of honour.

The Custom House Principal Commissioner N. Sridhar said, “During the last financial year (2022-2023), Visakhapatnam Customs contributed revenue of ₹15,990.62 crore to the national exchequer. This year up to December, 2023 Customs Revenue collection is ₹11757.82 crores, while the target is ₹16,942 crores for the financial year 2023-2024.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US