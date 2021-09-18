International Coastal Clean-up Day observed by Navy and Coast Guard

Family members of personnel from the ENC, taking part in a beach clean-up drive at the Yarada beach on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 September 2021 19:04 IST

Around 500 persons take part in the drive following COVID protocols

The 36th International Coastal Clean-up Day was organised for the tenth year on the trot by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), here on Saturday.

On the occasion, the ENC undertook the drive at Yarada Beach, Bheemunipatnam Beach and other sea fronts that are within the purview of naval units inVisakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

About 500 naval personnel, defence civilians and their families participated in the drive, adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

The drive was aimed at creating awareness among people to keep the beaches clean, safeguarding the environment and inculcating the habit of respecting coastlines which in turn nurtures marine biodiversity.

The International Coastal Clean-up Day began more than 30 years ago when communities rallied together with the common goal of collecting and documenting the trash littering their coastline. Every year, on the third Saturday of September, the International Coastal Clean-up Community encourages people around the world to remove trash and debris from beaches, waterways and other water bodies.

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.6 (Andhra Pradesh) also organised a beach clean-up activity at Yarada beach.

Around 400 Coast Guard personnel, Coastal Security Police, personnel from Gangavaram port and students from Coast Guard School, Visakhapatnam, participated in the event and collected about 2.5 tonness of plastic and debris during the drive.

The event was conducted in coordination with the Gangavaram Port, GVMC and the Coastal Police.

Deputy Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka, Commander Coast Guard District Headquarters No.6 (AP), led the drive.