International Association for Religious Freedom to hold a conference in Visakhapatnam on January 29

January 25, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The International Association for Religious Freedom (IARF), an interfaith body working for peace and religious harmony, will hold a conference here on January 29, its member Narava Prakasa Rao said here on Wednesday. The programme will be held at Gandhi Center, Dr. LB College, Resapuvanipalem, at 10.15 am. It discusses the proposed activities of the Visakhapatnam committee of the association. Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University V. Balamohan Das will be present. Those who have faith in world peace and interfaith activities are invited to join the association, Mr. Rao added. Details can be obtained on phone number 9032477463.

