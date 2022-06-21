Internal injuries, bleeding and shock led to death of bear: zoo official

The sloth bear which killed a person and attacked a few at Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district was declared dead by the officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), after it was brought to the zoo park by the rescue team. After the post-mortem, the zoo officials ascertained that the cause of the death was internal injuries and internal bleeding leading to shock and causing death of the animal.

Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said that at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the rescue team of IGZP along with the veterinarian and staff of the zoo went to Vajrapukotturu, Srikakulam, for the rescue operation of the sloth bear. The bear was found lying under a shelter and was tranquillised to rescue it followed by the administration of the antidote post tranquillisation as per the protocol under the guidance of local forest officials. But there was no movement seen in the animal during the tranquillisation and post antidote administration, the curator claimed.

“The animal was observed and brought to the IGZP by 5 p.m. On arrival at IGZP, it was found that the animal was already dead following which the post-mortem was carried out at the zoo veterinary hospital,”, Ms Salaria said.

She ascertained that it was an adult female animal aged around 10-12 years.