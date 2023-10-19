HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intermediate student goes missing during swim at R.K beach, another rescued and shifted to hospital

The incident took place near Kali Matha Temple beach stretch

October 19, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fun trip of a group of friends to R.K Beach has turned tragic, as a teenager has gone missing in the beach, while another was rescued near Kali Matha Temple beach stretch under III Town police station limits in Vizag, on Thursday.

The missing student was identified as G. Rahul Kumar (17), a resident of Yendada, pursuing Intermediate Second year.

Inspector of III Town police station, Korada Rama Rao said that five friends came to R.K. Beach for a swim. Two of them, Rahul and D. Harsha, were pulled in by strong waves. While Rahul had gone missing, Harsha was rescued and shifted to hospital. He is undergoing treatment, he said.

Search operation is on to trace Rahul. III Town police are registering a case.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.