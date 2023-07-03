ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate student kidnapped in A.P.’s Srikakulam

July 03, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A girl studying Intermediate at the government college in Srikakulam was reportedly kidnapped at Navabharat Junction in Srikakulam on Monday morning. The incident took place when the girl, identified as Durga Bhavani of Fardeedpeta of Etcherla mandal, was going to the college on her bicycle.

A few persons came in a car and forced her into the vehicle. Sources said the girl was married but was staying with her parents following differences with her husband. Police suspect that the husband might be involvement in the incident.

Superintendent of police G.R. Radhika directed the local police to form special teams to arrest the culprits. The police gathered information from locals at Navabharat Junction, one of the busiest junctions on Srikakulam-Visakhapatnam highway.

They are also checking CCTV footages from various cameras in the locality. The police also questioned the girl’s family members at Fareedpeta.

