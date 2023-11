November 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

An Intermediate second year girl student has been missing since November 21 under Kancharapalem police station limits in the city, according to police. The student, a resident of Kancharapalem, went to college and has not returned since then. The family members tried to locate the girl but in vain. They lodged a complaint with the Kancharapalem police on Monday. The police registered a missing case.