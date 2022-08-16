Intermediate student feared drowned at Appikonda beach in Visakhapatnam

He was reportedly pulled in by strong waves, say police

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 16, 2022 17:39 IST

A 16-year-old Intermediate student was feared drowned at Appikonda beach here on Monday evening. The missing boy was identified as Priyanshu Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the minor boy is pursuing Intermediate first year in a private college and is staying in a hostel at Kurmannapalem. On Monday evening, he along with two of his friends came to Appikonda beach. Priyanshu Singh was reportedly pulled in by strong waves and had gone missing.

The Duvvada police have registered a case. Search operation is on. Even by Tuesday evening, there was no trace of the missing boy, the police said.

