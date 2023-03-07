HamberMenu
Intermediate student falls to death from first floor in Visakhapatnam

March 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl died after accidentally falling from the first floor of a building at Assam Gardens near the II Town Police Station limits here on Monday night.

As per the police, D Tanusree, an Intermediate second-year student, had accidentally slipped from the first floor while she was about to take a piece of cloth from a hook. The minor received severe head injuries and was shifted to hospital immediately by her parents. The girl died while undergoing treatment at around 11.30 p.m.

II Town Police have registered a case.

