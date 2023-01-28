ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate student ‘ends’ life at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam

January 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 18-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house at Sivashakti Nagar under P.M. Palem police station limits here. Though the incident occurred on Thursday, it came to light after police registered a case late on Friday night.

Inspector of PM Palem police station Y. Rama Krishna said that the incident occurred when parents of the teenager – B Ganesh (18), an Intermediate second year student, were not in the house. The police are yet to ascertain exact reasons for the teenager taking the extreme step, he said. He said that they are awaiting Call Data Records (CDR) of the mobile phone which was used by Ganesh. A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

CONNECT WITH US