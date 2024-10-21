GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Intermediate student ‘ends life’ as parents fail to present him bike as birthday gift

Published - October 21, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A second-year Intermediate student reportedly ended his life under PM Palem Police Station limits here on Monday (October 21). According to sources, he reportedly took the extreme step after his parents did not fulfil his wish of presenting a bike as the birthday gift.

The victim was identified as P. Ganesh, a resident of Gayatri Nagar in PM Palem here, and was studying in a private college. A case was registered. Those who are in distress can contatct police helpline no. 100.

