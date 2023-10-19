ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate student goes missing during swim at R.K beach, another rescued and shifted to hospital

October 19, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The incident took place near Kali Matha Temple beach stretch

The Hindu Bureau

A fun trip of a group of friends to R.K Beach has turned tragic, as a teenager has gone missing in the beach, while another was rescued near Kali Matha Temple beach stretch under III Town police station limits in Vizag, on Thursday.

The missing student was identified as G. Rahul Kumar (17), a resident of Yendada, pursuing Intermediate Second year.

Inspector of III Town police station, Korada Rama Rao said that five friends came to R.K. Beach for a swim. Two of them, Rahul and D. Harsha, were pulled in by strong waves. While Rahul had gone missing, Harsha was rescued and shifted to hospital. He is undergoing treatment, he said.

Search operation is on to trace Rahul. III Town police are registering a case.

