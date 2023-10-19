HamberMenu
Intermediate student drowns, another goes missing at R.K. Beach in Vizag

October 19, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fun trip of a group of friends to R.K Beach turned tragic as one of them drowned in the sea while another went missing on October 19 (Thursday).

The deceased has been identified as D. Harsha (17) of Kancharapalem Mettu. The missing student is G. Rahul Kumar (17), a resident of Yendada.

III Town police station Inspector Korada Rama Rao said that a group of seven Intermediate second-year students of a private college at Assilmetta went to R.K. Beach. Harsha and Rahul Kumar were pulled in by strong waves when the students were playing in the water.

Harsha was rescued and shifted to King George Hospital (KGH). But he died there while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police and the Indian Coast Guard officials launched a search operation for Rahul. The student was not traced till Thursday evening.

III Town police have registered a case.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

