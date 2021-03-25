Intermediate student attacked with blade

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 March 2021 01:04 IST

A petty dispute between two Intermediate students led one to attack another with a blade at Gajuwaka area in the city, on Wednesday evening. The victim was severely injured and was shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred right in front of a private junior college. According to police, one Trinadh was attacked by another Santosh. Trinadh received severe injuries on his shoulder and chest. Doctors said that the condition of the youth is stable. Based on the complaint, Gajuwaka police registered a case and investigation is on.

