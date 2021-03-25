A petty dispute between two Intermediate students led one to attack another with a blade at Gajuwaka area in the city, on Wednesday evening. The victim was severely injured and was shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred right in front of a private junior college. According to police, one Trinadh was attacked by another Santosh. Trinadh received severe injuries on his shoulder and chest. Doctors said that the condition of the youth is stable. Based on the complaint, Gajuwaka police registered a case and investigation is on.
Intermediate student attacked with blade
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
March 25, 2021 01:04 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
March 25, 2021 01:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 25, 2021 1:05:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/intermediate-student-attacked-with-blade/article34155313.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story