Intermediate student ‘abducted’ at gunpoint

A three-member gang from Kharagpur allegedly abducted an intermediate student at gunpoint at Pendurthy on Thursday night. The student is reportedly in a relationship with the niece of the gang leader.

According to sources, the girl’s father, a railway employee who was working in Kharagpur was transferred to Pendurthy and the girl, an intermediate student, is reportedly in a relationship with the the boy.

Victim escapes

“Knowing it, father of the girl informed his brother-in-law Sai Teja, a businessman in Kharagpur who, along with his two friends, allegedly came to the city in a car. The gang allegedly abducted the boy from his college and took him to the girl’s house,” sources said. Sai Teja allegedly threatened the boy with dire consequences. But, he managed to escape. Sources added that Sai Teja and his gang left the city in a huff, leaving the car and gun behind fearing that the boy would approach the police.

Search launched

ACP (west) Swaroopa Rani and Pendurthy CI Venku Naidu conducted an inquiry. Acting on the complaint lodged by the boy, a search has been launched to nab the gang,” Mr. Venku Naidu said. Investigation revealed that Sai Teja allegedly tried to kidnap a girl whom he wanted to marry after she refused her proposal last year.