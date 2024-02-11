Intermediate practical exams commence in Visakhapatnam district

February 11, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The practical examinations for the second-year students of Intermediate education commenced in the district on Sunday.

The first spell of the exam began with 6,817 students out of 6992, attending the forenoon session, and 5,111 students out of 5,179 attending the afternoon session. The general practical exams were held for physics, chemistry, botany and zoology subjects.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, the Visakhapatnam district Intermediate Board Regional Inspection Officer P. Muralidhar said, “The exams commenced on Sunday as per the examination scheduled fixed by the Board. This could be due to tight schedule as the General Elections were just a few months away.”

Mr. Muralidhar further said that the exams will be held in different spells as the invigilators will be shuffled for every spell of three days.

The practical exams will be held in the first spell at 129 centres (14 government colleges, one aided college and 114 private colleges). The second spell will be held from February 15 to 20 in 102 centres. A total of 41,806 students (36638 regular and 5168 private) will attend the practical exams in the district, he added.

“Our district examination committee visited 31 centres randomly on Sunday. The practical exams were completed without any untoward incidents,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

He reiterated that the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be conducted at 93 centres in Visakhapatnam district from March 1. A total of 40,873 first-year and 41,806 second-year students are expected to appear for theory exams from the region. The theory exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

He advised the students to reach their examination centre an hour before the commencement of the exam. He said that a helpline number 0891-2567561 will be set up for clearing doubts of the students.

Private colleges’ managements must issue hall tickets to every student. No extra or special fee shall be charged for practical exams, he said while warning that action would be taken against those managements which collect additional fee from the students for this purpose.

