Visakhapatnam

Intermediate girl murdered, accused taken into custody

A girl reportedly studying Intermediate was brutally murdered, after a man allegedly slit her throat with a knife at Sri Nagar Sundarayya Colony, under Gajuwaka police station limits, here on Saturday night.

It was learnt that the girl, who was shifted to King George Hospital, succumbed to injuries. Police have reportedly taken the accused Akhil into their custody.

The police suspecting love affair might be the reason behind the incident.

