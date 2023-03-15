Intermediate first year exams begin in Andhra Pradesh, 97% students appear on Day 1

March 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Intermediate exams for first-year students began on Wednesday with the second language paper-I exam at 128 centres in the district.

Over 58,768 students have registered for the exams being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education (APSBIE). Only 1,435 students were absent on the day one, said P. Uma Rani, Regional Inspection Officer.

“Nearly 97.56% of the students appeared. Only one case of malpractice was reported and eight candidates turned in blank OMR sheets,” Ms. Rani said.

The Board advised students to check their hall tickets for accurate photos, signatures, names, mediums, and subjects. The exams for both first and second-year students will have a duration of three hours, starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at noon. The first year exams will be held till April 3 while the second-year exams will take place from March 16 to April 4.