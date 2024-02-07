Intermediate exams to be held at 93 centres in Visakhapatnam district

February 07, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be conducted at 93 centres in Visakhapatnam district from March 1 to 15 and practical examinations will be held at 150 centres from February 11 to 20, informed Visakhapatnam District Intermediate Board Regional Inspection Officer P. Muralidhar on Wednesday.

In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar said that a total of 40,873 first-year and 41,806 second-year students would appear for theory exams from the region. A total of 32,982 MPC and 4,945 Bi.PC students will attend the practical exams from the region.

The theory exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the practical exams will be held in the morning and afternoon sessions. He advised the students to reach their examination centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.

He said that a helpline number 0891-2567561 will be set up for clearing doubts about the exams.

Private colleges’ managements must issue hall tickets to every student. No extra or special fee shall be charged for practical exams, he said while warning that action would be taken against those managements which collect additional fee from the students for this purpose.

