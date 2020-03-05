Visakhapatnam

Intermediate exams register96% attendance on Day One

Parents waiting at an examination centre at Dr. L. Bullaya College in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday .

No mass copying incident reported, says official

The Intermediate Public Examinations began, with no untoward incident reported from in the district on Wednesday. Around 96 % of the registered students wrote the examination.

According to officials, of the 53,614 registered general students, 51,600 appeared for the examinations. Around 4,330 of the 4,739 vocational students wrote the examinations.

Regional Inspection Officer of the Board of Intermediate Education, B, Sujatha, said no mass copying incident was reported from the district on Wednesday. Flying squads and sitting squads inspected the examination centres.

The officials have set up 109 examination centres, including 69 in the urban areas, 30 in rural areas and 10 in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam district. The APSRTC plied special buses to ferry the students.

