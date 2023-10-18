HamberMenu
Intermediate colleges in Andhra Pradesh warned against conducting classes during Dasara holidays

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission member asks the Regional Inspection Officer to form teams for regular inspection of institutions

October 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCPCR) has warned all Intermediate colleges in the State against conducting classes during the Dasara holidays from October 19 to 25 as per the orders issued by the government.

Commission member Gondu Sitaram, during a meeting with Regional Inspection Officer R. Satyanarayana and the officials on October 18 (Wednesday), asked the latter to review the implementation of the guidelines.

Mr. Sitaram said that several instances of colleges conducting special classes for IIT and NEET during the Dasara holidays came to the notice of the Commission last year.

Clear orders have been issued to all district RIOs in advance this year and no special exemptions have been given to any college management in this regard. Orders have also been issued to the officials concerned to form teams and conduct regular inspections of the colleges during the holidays, said Mr.

He suggested that recommendations should be made to the higher authorities to levy delinquent fees if the students’ rights were violated during the holidays. Students and parents can lodge complaints by sending mails to apscpcr2018@gmail.com.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that inspection teams had been formed to ensure that no classes were conducted during the Dasara holidays.

‘Lodge complaints’

He urged the parents to lodge complaints against the school managements, in case the latter violated the guidelines, by dialling the phone numbers 9392911802 and 0891-2552854.

