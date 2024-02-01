GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interim Budget will give fillip to steel industry, says RINL CMD

February 01, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
RINL CMD Atul Bhatt

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD Atul Bhatt, in his response to the Interim Union Budget 2024, has said that the Centre’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ with a focus on infrastructure development will give the much-needed fillip to the Indian steel industry.

“Capex outlay of ₹11.11 lakh crore, two crore houses under PM Awas Yojana, Railway corridor programme under PM Gati Shakti and comprehensive development of new airports under UDAN scheme will enhance the capacity utilisation of the domestic steel industry,” Mr. Bhatt said.

He expressed confidence that with the commissioning of third blast furnace Annapurna in December 2023, the RINL is well positioned to cater to the increased demand for steel, he added.

