August 03, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The placement cell of South Campus, Andhra University, organised an interactive session with representatives from U.S. universities here on Thursday. One of them, Mr. Paul Johnson provided information on the admission process; opportunities; programmes and prerequisites for each university; and academic and career prospects in the United States, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.