Inter-varsity cricket tourney begins

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the South Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament, being jointly organised by Andhra University and Raghu Engineering College, at the college premises at Dakamarri on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the State government has formulated and was implementing a special sports policy.

Sports complex

An integrated sports complex would be set up in an extent of 150 acres at Aganampudi in the city. He said special weightage would be given to students, who excel in sports.

The Minister handed over a cash prize of ₹ 20,000 to Y. Prithviraj of Raghu College, who had secured a place in the Ranji team, on behalf of the college.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said the Association of Indian Universities had given the responsibility of holding prestigious sports events.

In total, 98 universities from South India will be participating in the tournament, said K. Raghu of Raghu Educational Institutions.

10 venues

The tournament will be played in 10 venues such Raghu Engineering College, MVGR College, MR College and Sir Vizzy Stadium in Vizianagaram and GITAM University, Railway Stadium, Port Stadium and Steel Plant Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

About 1900 cricketers, officials, managers and coaches will be present during the 12-day event. About 40 BCCI and ACA umpires will be officiating the matches that will be played in the ODI format in knockout system.

The top teams will be participating in the All India Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament to be held at MD University in Rohtak, during the second week of February.

During the tournament the South Zone team also will be picked to participate in the BCCI organised All India Vizzy Trophy.