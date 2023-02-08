Inter-university targetball (men) tournament inaugurated at GITAM university in Visakhapatnam

February 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All-India Inter-University Targetball (Men) Tournament was inaugurated at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Wednesday. Inaugurating the tournament, GITAM president M. Sribharath said that targetball is one of the newest trends that is picking up in the country. Encouraging all the players to play well, he said that playing sports teaches life lessons like discipline, responsibility, self-confidence, accountability and teamwork. The tournament will see participants from 29 university teams from across the country, said GITAM Sports Director Arun Karthik.

Talking about the genesis of the game, Bharatiya Targetball Association founder Sonu Sharma said that they started the game in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh and was recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in 2017. Targetball is an Indian game and is a combination of handball and basketball, he added. He said that the game comprises two teams of six players each who strive to keep or gain possession of the ball. The team with the ball attempts to move the ball into its target ring from where a target may be scored, while the opposing team uses defensive strategies to prevent this and gain possession of the ball. Finally, the team with the greater number of targets becomes the winner of the match.

GITAM University Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao, Registrar D. Gunasekharan and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.