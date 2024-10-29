ADVERTISEMENT

Inter-State coordination meeting between A.P., Odisha police held to combat ganja smuggling

Published - October 29, 2024 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The meeting focused on the critical challenges posed by organised ganja trade, largely controlled by influential kingpins; establishment of inter-district checkposts discussed

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State virtual coordination meeting was convened between the police departments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to discuss strategies to combat smuggling of narcotics, including ganja. The meeting was conducted by the Inspector General of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the authorities, the meeting focused on the critical challenges posed by organised ganja trade, largely controlled by influential kingpins. Participants emphasised the importance of real-time intelligence sharing, highlighting that effective communication among Superintendents of Police (SPs) from border districts is essential for apprehending absconding individuals. Another key topic was the daily exchange of NDPS case reports between A.P. and Odisha, aimed at reducing the backlog of pending investigations. Additionally, the establishment of inter-district checkposts was discussed.

The meeting also addressed adopting Odisha police’s strategy for property attachment, specifically targeting the seizure of assets linked to significant NDPS cases. There was an emphasis on monitoring suspicious financial activities, particularly micro-ATM transactions related to ganja smuggling, and the need for prompt case registration to deter further offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategies for eradicating ganja cultivation at its source were deliberated, including the use of advanced satellite imagery and drone technology to identify cultivation areas and plan pre-emptive raids during critical cultivation months. Furthermore, the meeting prioritised targeting key individuals involved in cultivation and distribution while promoting alternative crops and sustainable livelihoods to facilitate a transition away from ganja cultivation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To enhance community awareness, initiatives such as distributing brochures and installing confidential drop boxes for anonymous reporting of drug-related activities were highlighted. The participants stressed the importance of sharing information on evolving smuggling methods to stay ahead of traffickers.

SPs from ASR, Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, East Godavari, Eluru, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. Special Task Force (STF) from Odisha and Korapur police were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US