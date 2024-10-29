GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-State coordination meeting between A.P., Odisha police held to combat ganja smuggling

The meeting focused on the critical challenges posed by organised ganja trade, largely controlled by influential kingpins; establishment of inter-district checkposts discussed

Published - October 29, 2024 11:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An inter-State virtual coordination meeting was convened between the police departments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to discuss strategies to combat smuggling of narcotics, including ganja. The meeting was conducted by the Inspector General of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Andhra Pradesh.

As per the authorities, the meeting focused on the critical challenges posed by organised ganja trade, largely controlled by influential kingpins. Participants emphasised the importance of real-time intelligence sharing, highlighting that effective communication among Superintendents of Police (SPs) from border districts is essential for apprehending absconding individuals. Another key topic was the daily exchange of NDPS case reports between A.P. and Odisha, aimed at reducing the backlog of pending investigations. Additionally, the establishment of inter-district checkposts was discussed.

The meeting also addressed adopting Odisha police’s strategy for property attachment, specifically targeting the seizure of assets linked to significant NDPS cases. There was an emphasis on monitoring suspicious financial activities, particularly micro-ATM transactions related to ganja smuggling, and the need for prompt case registration to deter further offences.

Strategies for eradicating ganja cultivation at its source were deliberated, including the use of advanced satellite imagery and drone technology to identify cultivation areas and plan pre-emptive raids during critical cultivation months. Furthermore, the meeting prioritised targeting key individuals involved in cultivation and distribution while promoting alternative crops and sustainable livelihoods to facilitate a transition away from ganja cultivation.

To enhance community awareness, initiatives such as distributing brochures and installing confidential drop boxes for anonymous reporting of drug-related activities were highlighted. The participants stressed the importance of sharing information on evolving smuggling methods to stay ahead of traffickers.

SPs from ASR, Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, East Godavari, Eluru, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Rayagada districts. Special Task Force (STF) from Odisha and Korapur police were present.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / police / Orissa / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.