Inter-State bike theft gangs pose challenge to police in Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh

December 11, 2022 05:16 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - PADERU

Two days ago, the Paderu police have taken three juveniles into their custody for allegedly being involved in a series of two-wheeler thefts at various places in Paderu mandal. The police have recovered as many as nine high-end bikes from their possession. The juveniles were reportedly from Malkangiri district of Odisha. Not just the juveniles, a number of such gangs operating from the bordering regions of Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) are committing bike thefts in the district.

Explaining the modus operandi of the inter-State bike theft gang which was recently caught, Sub-Inspector of Paderu Police Station K. Lakshmana Rao said that initially a member arrives in ASR district and conducts recce identifying the high-end bikes in interior areas where police security is generally less. Then the other gang members arrive after a few days and commit theft by breaking the locks.

As per the police, the gangs have been taking the Maoist issue as their advantage and are using the extremist affected areas to evade the police.

“Unlike in city and rural limits night patrolling is not taken up in many parts of the tribal areas, due to extremist threats. The accused would take advantage of those routes, where the presence of police is less,” said a senior officer from the ASR district.

An Inspector working with the ASR police pointed out that unlike earlier, now roads in many mandals connecting Andhra and Odisha areas have been developed. The inter-State gangs are taking advantage of the development, he said. “The miscreants start from Odisha at around 11 p.m. and reach ASR district at around 1.30 a.m. and 2 a.m. Though police are unable to use these roads during nights owning to security reasons, but general public can. After the theft, they reach home by the morning,” he added.

In some of the recent cases, the police came to know that after committing the theft the bikes are being sold to ganja smugglers for a cheap price of ₹20,000. This fact came to light after the police caught a few ganja smugglers and seized their bikes. During inquiry, the police found that the bikes which were being used by the smugglers were stolen from some areas.

“Without concrete information, police cannot enter AOB and take any one into custody on suspicion. Arrest of an innocent may become an advantage for the Maoist to spread their propaganda. Mobile connectivity is also unavailable in many areas, which is another disadvantage,” said a senior police official working with the ASR police.

However against all the odds, there has been significant increase in busting of these gangs in the last six months. Two months ago, Pedabayulu police had arrested four-member inter-State gang from whom as many as 18 bikes were recovered. Similarly, G Madugula police have arrested two persons from whom 12 bikes were recovered. Paderu police caught three juveniles from whom nine bikes were seized.

Sub-Inspector of Pedabayulu Police Station P. Manoj Kumar said that following instructions from SP J Sathish Kumar, night patrolling was strengthened in their mandal. He said that connecting points of Andhra and Odisha are manned very strictly to keep a check on inter-State gangs. “We have laid an ambush on a bridge and caught the gang,” he said about the recent catch.