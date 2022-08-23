Inter-Services Aquatics Championship gets under way at ENC in Visakhapatnam

Over 150 participants from the three services are participating in it

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 71st Inter-Services Aquatics Championship for the year 2022, being held at Command Swimming Pool, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, here, was declared open by Rear Admiral R. Vijay Sekhar, Project Director, Ship Building Centre, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

The annual championship is conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aims to select services sportsmen for representation in national and thereafter nnternational aquatics events.

The services are fielding four teams, two from Army and one each from the Navy and Air Force. The championship will be conducted over the next five days and will witness individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive. Over 150 participants from the three services are participating in the championship.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural day of the championship witnessed four swimming events, namely 400M Free Style, 200M Individual Medley, 50M Breast Stroke and 4 x 200M Free Style Relay. The Chief Guest Rear Admiral Vijay Sekhar awarded medals to the winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app