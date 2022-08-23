Inter-Services Aquatics Championship gets under way at ENC in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent August 23, 2022 20:28 IST

Special Correspondent August 23, 2022 20:28 IST

Over 150 participants from the three services are participating in it

Over 150 participants from the three services are participating in it

The 71st Inter-Services Aquatics Championship for the year 2022, being held at Command Swimming Pool, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, here, was declared open by Rear Admiral R. Vijay Sekhar, Project Director, Ship Building Centre, Visakhapatnam, on Monday. The annual championship is conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aims to select services sportsmen for representation in national and thereafter nnternational aquatics events. The services are fielding four teams, two from Army and one each from the Navy and Air Force. The championship will be conducted over the next five days and will witness individual and team events in swimming, water polo, springboard and high-board dive. Over 150 participants from the three services are participating in the championship. The inaugural day of the championship witnessed four swimming events, namely 400M Free Style, 200M Individual Medley, 50M Breast Stroke and 4 x 200M Free Style Relay. The Chief Guest Rear Admiral Vijay Sekhar awarded medals to the winners.



Our code of editorial values