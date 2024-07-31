Inter-departmental committees to be formed in villages and mandals to tackle ganja menace in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has directed the officials to constitute mandal and village level inter-departmental committees to tackle ganja menace in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He also directed them to prepare an action plan to help tribal farmers in cultivating alternative crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

A coordination meeting involving police, agriculture, horticulture, forest, health and other departments was organised under the leadership of Mr. Dinesh Kumar to discuss about the action plan to tackle ganja menace at Paderu here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Dinesh Kumar has said that village-level inter-department committee meeting will be held on the first Friday of every month, while mandal level meeting will be held on second Friday. The district-level meeting will be held every third Friday, he said, adding that the meetings should be a platform to discuss about the measures to be taken to eradicate ganja in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the officials to identify agricultural lands where ganja is grown. He said that villages which leave ganja cultivation will be developed with all the amenities. While the farmers will be extended all possible support to grow alternative crops, the youth will be provided with employment opportunities, he said.

Deputy Inspector General, Visakha Range, Gopinath Jatti, recalled that when he worked as the Chintapalli ASP during 2011 to 2013, there was not much problem of ganja. But now, ganja has spread to each and every corner. He said that most of the farmers start cultivation activities during June to August, hence there is a need to identify such lands and destroy them. He said that volunteers and sachivalayam staff with the support of police engaged in combing operations should identify such lands.

The DIG also said that last year, the police have destroyed three lakh kg seized ganja and soon another one lakh kg seized ganja will be destroyed.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that each mandal should be taken as a unit and different horticulture plantations should be cultivated.

Additional SP Dheeraj, DRO B. Padmavathi, DFO Vinod Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.