Inter admission process begins today

Based on the orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is going for offline admissions for this academic year (2020-21).

In a statement released on Wednesday, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna asked the Principals of the government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, Andhra Pradesh Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Incentive, A.P. Model Junior College and Composite Degree Colleges offering two year Intermediate course in general and vocational streams to take special care in enrolment of students.

Schedule

In the first phase of admissions, sale of application forms will start on January 7 (Thursday) and the last date for receiving the applications by the college is January 17 (Sunday). The admissions will be completed on January 17 while classes for first year students will start from January 18.

The Principals can opt for provisional admissions on the basis of internet marks memos and the admissions will be confirmed after the students produce original SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by the authorities of the school last attended.

Mr. Ramakrishna made it clear that the original SSC pass certificates, caste certificates etc. should be returned to the students immediately after verification. Holding of certificates would be viewed seriously and action would be initiated against the management, he warned.

Students who have already paid the application fee online can submit the receipt to the principal concerned at the time of admission. The fee paid list of students during online admission will be displayed in the respective college login.

Domicile factor

Students who studied first year of Intermediate course in Telangana are not eligible to take admission in the second year in Andhra Pradesh, as the curriculum of syllabus are different in both States, said Mr. Ramakrishna, adding that if any student is interested to study in Andhra Pradesh, they should take admission in the first year only for the academic year 2020-21. He asked the principals to obtain prior permission/eligibility certificate from the Board with regard to admissions of students who studied in other states or Boards.

Reservations

The principals have been asked to strictly follow the rules of reservation in admissions and any deviation would be viewed seriously.

As per the rules in force, 15 % of the seats should be reserved for the Scheduled Castes, 6 % for Scheduled Tribes, 29% for Backward Classes, 3 % for physically handicapped, 5% for NCC, sports and extra curricular activities and 3% for ex-servicemen and defence personnel.

Unaided junior college principals have been asked to make admissions only up to the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section as per the High Court order and no admissions should be entertained in the combinations dropped by the Board.

During the period of admissions, the colleges should display at the entrance of the building the number of sections sanctioned by the board, seats filled up in each section and seats vacant in each section. This information should be updated on a daily basis, he said.