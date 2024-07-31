ADVERTISEMENT

Intensify vigil on ganja smuggling, Anakapalli SP directs police personnel

Published - July 31, 2024 07:33 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Strict action will be taken if any police official found to be involved in the activity, she warns

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police M. Deepika has asked the police personnel to strengthen vigil on ganja smuggling activities. She directed the personnel to identify and keep a vigil on the routes from Andhra Odisha Border (AOB), Odisha and Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, through which ganja is being transported.

Collect information from the intelligence and conduct proper vehicle checkings, she said and directed them to connect forward and backward links of the ganja cases and arrest the absconding smugglers.

The SP also warned that if any police was found to be having role in ganja smuggling cases, strict action will be initiated without any hesitation.

Ms. Deepika conducted a monthly crime review meeting with the officials, where she was given a presentation over the ganja cases, property offences, 174 CrPC cases and others. The SP also reviewed about the cases of crime against women and children.

As part of crime prevention, Ms Deepika also directed the personnel to conduct patrolling at ATMs, banks and also monitor the activities of ex-offenders.

She also called for increase in awareness campaigns on cybercrimes and road safety.

During the programme, she also rewarded 15 policemen for their efforts in resolving several cases in the last one month.

Additional SP B Vijaya Bhaskar, Parawada DSP K.V. Satyanarayana and others were present.

