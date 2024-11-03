ADVERTISEMENT

Intensify membership drive, Naidu tells TDP activists in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The NDA is committed to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation and bhoomi puja for the new railway zone office will be held soon, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu met the party workers, leaders, MLAs, corporators and supporters from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district in a programme at the TDP office here on Saturday night and received grievances from them.

During the brief interaction, Mr. Naidu said the party workers from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam were a role model for the party workers in other districts and due to their hardworking nature, Visakhapatnam has been a fortress for the TDP. He said that due to the alliance, everyone was not able to get positions, but they will be given priority in future, he said. Mr. Naidu said that after enrolling in the TDP membership drive, the party worker was being given ₹5 lakh insurance, which was earlier ₹2 lakh. He also stressed the need to intensify the ongoing membership drive in the district.

Mr. Naidu also said that under the NDA government several investments would be coming to Visakhapatnam. He said that the NDA is committed to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation and added that bhoomi puja for the new railway zone office will be held soon.

