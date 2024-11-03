GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intensify membership drive, Naidu tells TDP activists in Visakhapatnam

The NDA is committed to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation and bhoomi puja for the new railway zone office will be held soon, he says

Published - November 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu met the party workers, leaders, MLAs, corporators and supporters from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district in a programme at the TDP office here on Saturday night and received grievances from them.

During the brief interaction, Mr. Naidu said the party workers from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam were a role model for the party workers in other districts and due to their hardworking nature, Visakhapatnam has been a fortress for the TDP. He said that due to the alliance, everyone was not able to get positions, but they will be given priority in future, he said. Mr. Naidu said that after enrolling in the TDP membership drive, the party worker was being given ₹5 lakh insurance, which was earlier ₹2 lakh. He also stressed the need to intensify the ongoing membership drive in the district.

Mr. Naidu also said that under the NDA government several investments would be coming to Visakhapatnam. He said that the NDA is committed to protect the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from privatisation and added that bhoomi puja for the new railway zone office will be held soon.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.