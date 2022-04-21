Visakhapatnam: Intensify drives against ganja, ID arrack, SP tells personnel

Identify how palm jaggery is being procured, she says

Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police S. Gautami has instructed police personnel and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to continue their enforcement drives against ganja and ID arrack. She said that the drives should be intensified in the coming months.

She conducted a review meeting with senior police officials including Circle Inspectors and officials from the SEB, in Anakapalli on Thursday.

She enquired about the progress of the ongoing drive and asked officials to bind over people involved in such cases.

“Those who are caught involved in these crimes even after bind over, should be produced in the MRO court. The accused may be asked to pay a fine failing which they should be sent to prison,” she said.

The SP asked the officials to enquire how the accused involved in manufacturing ID arrack are procuring palm jaggery and other ingredients for its preparation. She also instructed the SEB and district police to speak with jaggery dealers regarding the issue.

She also said that police officials with a good track record would be rewarded, while action will be taken against those who are found to be negligent in discharging their duties.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) K. Sravani, ASP (Narsipatnam) Ch. Manikanta, and ASP (SEB) Ravi Kumar was present.