INTACH Visakhapatnam chapter bags award

INTACH Visakhapatnam chapter received the ‘Best Chapter Award’ along with a cash award of ₹5,000 for its efforts in making the ‘My Monument Search’, a national competition, a success.

P. Durga Pranathi, Class VIII, is one of 15 declared national winners for her poster and write up on Undavalli Caves and another student Bhavagnya, Class VII, is one of the 100 declared Regional winners from across the country for her poster and write up on Bojjannakonda. Both the students are from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam. In all, about 12,000 students from 1,200 schools from about 100 cities participated in the competition.

The INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter conducted an all India ‘My Monument Search’ poster competition on February 10, 2024 at Hawa Mahal. This event was organised nationally under the initiative of INTACH Heritage Education and Communication Service (HECS) Division, New Delhi.

About 120 students from 15 schools across the Visakhapatnam city participated in the competition which involved painting a heritage structure and writing an essay on the structure to describe the painting.

D. Rajasekhar Reddy, convener, INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter, expressed happiness on getting the ‘Best Chapter Award’ and thanked all the members involved in organising the event and supporters for making the programme a success.

The convener, co-convenor B. Surendra Kumar, program coordinator Sandhya Godey, senior members Edward Paul, Mayank Kumari Deo, Asha Jain, Jayashree Hattangadi, Mahesh Rao, Ravikumar and others had ensured the smooth conduct of the event.

