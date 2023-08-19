INTACH to organise National Quiz Competition in Visakhapatnam on August 22

August 19, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Visakhapatnam Chapter is conducting annual ‘National Quiz Competition- 2023’ for the schoolchildren from Classes 7 to 10 on August 22 at Little Angels School, MVP Colony, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Co-convenor of INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter . Surendra Kumar said that as many as 52 teams, each team consisting of two students from 20 schools have registered for participation in the programme. The winning team will represent the Visakhapatnam city in the State-level competition.