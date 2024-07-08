INTACH launches eco-friendly project to save heritage trees in Visakhapatnam

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Visakhapatnam Chapter, has launched an eco-friendly project to save the heritage trees across the Port City from destruction and keep them alive for the future generations.

According to preliminary estimates by the INTACH team, the city may have around 20,000 odd heritage trees in an area of ​​around 500 square km of the city, under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

In a conversation with The Hindu on Sunday (July 7), K. Kameswara Rao, a retired professor of Environmental Sciences from Andhra University, who is one of the key members leading the team for identification of the city’s heritage trees, said, “We have certain parameters to judge the heritage value of trees. We can consider a particular tree as a heritage tree if the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are reduced due to its existence. Similarly, other parameters like their role in groundwater recharge would also be considered. We estimate that the city has at least 20,000 such trees.”

INTACH Convener Rajasekhar Reddy said that any person having information on the existence of heritage trees can report to INTACH by giving the google location if possible. INTACH team reaches the spot and identify the tree and its heritage value.

“INTACH is creating a database of heritage trees to create public awareness about the importance of such trees and the need to preserve them for future needs. My phone number is 9866290915 and email id intachvizag@ gmail.com,” Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy said.

A group of passionate environmentalists from Visakhapatnam joined the team to participate in the identification of heritage trees in the urban landscape. These heritage trees, aged between 50 and 300 years, have immense cultural, historical and ecological significance, quietly witnessing Visakhapatnam’s growth and protecting the city from the environmental hazards.

For example, a tree near the Waltair Divisional Railway Manager’s office at Dondaparthy, is considered as a heritage tree, and documented as a 130-year-old tree, proudly holding a place in the city’s railway history.

Certain trees that play a vital role in soil conservation, water restoration, and supporting native flora and fauna need to be protected for future generations. The giant banyan tree at Andhra University’s Directorate of Admissions Office, collects around 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in its lifetime, the team involved in the identification and protection of such trees, felt.