Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Visakhapatnam is all set to organise the ‘INTACH National Heritage Quiz-2024’ for school students, at Alwar Das Public School, MVP Colony, here on August 9.

The quiz is open for students of Classes 7 to 10. Entries have to be submitted through school principals by July 31, according to Sandhya Godey, program coordinator. Details can be found via D. Rajasekhar Reddy, convener (9866290915) or B. Surendra Kumar (9441887499).