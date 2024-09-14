ADVERTISEMENT

Insurance Corporation Employees Union Visakhapatnam division forms reception committee for golden jubilee celebrations

Published - September 14, 2024 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Culminating the golden jubilee year of formation of Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) Visakhapatnam division, a golden jubliee conference will be held on October 19 and 20 in Visakhapatnam. In this regard, the reception committee for the conference was constituted during a meeting here on Saturday.

The committee includes N. Krishna Murthy as the chairperson and G. Varaprasad as the convenor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Varaprasad said that that ICEU Visakhapatnam division was formed on October 18, 1974 and has played a pivotal role in achieving the demands of the LIC employees, protection of LIC in public sector and the larger working class struggles in the north Andhra Region.

Media coordinator A. Ramakrishna said that the golden jubilee year was marked with several activities like trade union education to members, new business competition among the agents, claims clearance and several seminars on different contemporary topics. Several activities like distribution of books to poor children, medical camp in tribal hostels, etc were also organised as part of CSR activity, he said.

The poster for the golden jubilee conference was released.

