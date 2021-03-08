Install Disha app, women urged

About 500 women police officials, staff and students of Andhra University, Mahila Mithra volunteers took part in a candle rally, organised by the city and rural police on the eve of International Women’s Day at Rama Krishna Beach here on Sunday.
The rally was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, L.K.V. Ranga Rao, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, Manish Kumar Sinha, near Kali Matha temple. The women police officials and students raised slogans seeking protection of the girl child and also stressed that protecting women was the responsibility of every citizen.
Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha appealed to all the women to install Disha app, which could be used in times of emergency or danger. He said that a series of programmes have been planned by the police on Monday. Cancer hospital authorities would conduct a special medical camp for women police staff at the AR Grounds. He said that short film contests and a few other competitions would be conducted on women security and other aspects. Mr. Sinha also said that women could avail about 10 % discount in a few malls, if they show Disha app installed in their mobile phone on Women’s Day. He also said that various programmes would be conducted to create awareness about Disha app.
ADCP (Admin) M. Rajini, ACP (Disha police station) Prem Kajal, ACP (East) Harshita and ACP (Harbour) S. Sireesha were present.
