Install Disha app, women told

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2021 00:58 IST

‘Contact police immediately in any kind of emergencies’

The city police organised a Disha SOS app promotional programme at Beach Road here on Saturday. Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari took part in the programme as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that with an aim to prevent crime against women, the State government has launched the 'Disha app'. She said that every woman, all college-going girls should install the app for their safety.

DCP(Law & Order) S. Gowthami and ACP (Disha PS) Prem Kajal appealed women to reach out to the police immediately through the app in any kind of emergencies. The police also explained a few case studies on how women were rescued at various areas when they sought help through the app. They also appealed to women to report crime whenever it happens as it would be deterrent factor for the future crimes and help in reducing the crimes against women.