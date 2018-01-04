Inspector suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with woman

Inspector B. Venkat Rao, has been suspended on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman complainant.
Police Commissioner T. Yoganand had received a complaint from the woman and after a departmental enquiry, the inspector was placed under suspension. The woman had gone to the police station a few days ago to lodge a complaint and the inspector reportedly misbehaved with her. “The complainant approached us and sought requested for a departmental enquiry. She did not want to register criminal complaint and after an inquiry, we took a decision to suspend the inspector,” said Mr. Yoganand.
Venkat Rao will be replaced by M. Seshu, Inspector of Steel Plant Police Station. A.V. Leela Rao from Vizianagaram, who was waiting for posting will be temporarily attached to Steel Plant PS.
