Inspector not assaulted, say city police

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 December 2020 18:00 IST

‘Photograph and video were misconstrued and blown out of proportion’

After a photograph and video had gone viral depicting an alleged manhandling of a police officer by an activist of a political party under MVP Police Station limits on Friday, the city police clarified that both the photograph and the video were misconstrued and blown out of proportion.

Addressing the media, here on Saturday, the police inspector in the photograph Emmanuel Raju, SHO of Arilova Police Station, said that he was on bandobust duty near the house-cum-office of TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, where activists of YSR Congress Party were staging a dharna on Friday.

“We were trying to remove some of the hyperactive activists, when me and another activist of the party were hit from behind by a moving auto-rickshaw. In the impact I fell down and at that moment another party activist by name Ramesh lent a helping hand and pulled me up. He also was trying to massage the area on my head where I was struck by the vehicle. Pictures and video of that moment were taken and projected wrongly in the social and other media,” he said.

The former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had also reacted to the alleged misrepresented image and tweeted as “A shocking and horrifying image of what Andhra Pradesh has become. This brazen attack of policeman guarding MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu’s office shows the extent to which the YSRCP goondas have been emboldened. Even policemen isn’t safe in Andhra Pradesh any more.”

ACP Ramachandra Murthy, who was present at the press meet, said that people, media and political leaders should react only after conducting a proper inquiry into any incident, as false representation can create law and order situation.

Criticising Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the former CM should behave more responsibly. “He should have first enquired about the incident and then tweeted,” he said.