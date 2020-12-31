Inspect accident-prone spots, JC tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:13 IST

Joint Collector R. Govinda Rao said that officials from the National Highway Authority of India, Transport Department, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the police should inspect accident-prone spots in the district and take preventive measures. He was speaking during the road safety committee meet here on Wednesday.

Mr. Govinda Rao instructed the officials to arrange sign boards immediately at the black spots. He also added that potholes on the roads should be repaired at the earliest. He also asked the officials to arrange barricades, speedbreakers at necessary points. Earlier Deputy Transport Commissioner, G. Raja Ratnam spoke about measures being taken by the department to prevent road accidents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana, KGH Superintendent Mythili and a few others were present.