‘Insider trading started after Executive idea was floated’

Alleging that insider trading is taking place after mooting the idea of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State, former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has asked the YSRCP government to order a CBI inquiry into it.

The YSRCP leaders should reply to specific allegations levelled by former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and other leaders that they were acquiring properties benami, he said at a press conference here.

“Charges were levelled against me, my son, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLC N. Lokesh when the TDP Government had issued a G.O. on land pooling at Mudapaka. YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy too had visited the area. Subsequently, the government had cancelled the G.O.,” Mr. Murthy pointed out.

‘Withdraw G.O.’

While the YSRCP leaders had opposed land pooling at that time, a fresh G.O. was issued for pooling land at Mudapaka and a fresh survey was going on, he alleged, and demanded its cancellation.

Leaders from Rayalaseema were making a beeline for Visakhapatnam of late, he added.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also demanded that the G.O. be withdrawn. Former Anakapalle MLA Peela Govind was present.

Dig at Rehaman

Earlier, TDP city general secretary Ch.V. Pattabhiram condemned the comments of S.A. Rehaman while announcing his decision to resign from the party.

“He is free to quit. But he need not accuse party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu or Mr. Lokesh of not doing anything to the city,” he said.

It was Mr. Naidu who had restored normalcy after the city was devastated by cyclone Hudhud. The International Fleet Review had been organised in the city on his initiative, Mr. Pattabhiram said.

The Adani Group was prepared to set up a data centre that would have generated one-lakh jobs. The credit for the project not materialising would go to the YSRCP, he added.

TDP State secretary Md. Nazir said Mr. Rahaman was chosen as MLA nominee by NTR because be belonged to the minorities. He was made VUDA Chairman too. He had returned to the party via the Congress after joining the Praja Rajyam Party in 2009. He was also made party urban president before the elections to give a fair representation to the Muslims, Mr. Nazir said.